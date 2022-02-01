Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Weapons & Gear Trailer

The highly anticipated next expansion to Destiny 2, The Witch Queen is nearly here, meaning Bungie is ramping up marketing and revealing new information on the update. A new trailer was released today featuring the weapons and gear included in the upcoming expansion. Watch the trailer below.

The “weapons and gear” trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has dropped amid reports that Sony will purchase Destiny 2 developers, Bungie. The news first broke via a tweet from industry insider Jason Schreier, leaving many fans to wonder about the future of Destiny 2. Sony’s purchase of Bungie comes only two weeks after Microsoft made the shocking announcement that it has plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, creators of Call of Duty. Sony’s new acquisition seems to be a response to Microsoft’s news, an attempt to level the playing field of sorts.

While the fate of the Destiny franchise may be up in the air in terms of possible PS5 exclusivity, the next expansion is not. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be the sixth expansion for the game and will follow Savathûn, The Witch Queen and sister of Oryx who featured as the protagonist of Destiny’s first expansion. The new trailer shows off a variety of equipment due to be added to the game. Bungie has said on the update, “A new weapon archetype begins its journey at the Relic. Once honed to perfection, master your Glaive to perform powerful melee combos, fire projectiles, and deploy a powerful energy shield. Master the new crafting system and create custom weaponry with unique combinations of mods, shaders, and advanced stat pools. When fighting a god, leave nothing on the table.”

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will launch on February 22, 2022. Destiny 2 is available free-to-play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Source