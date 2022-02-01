EA Announces Updates To Fix Battlefield 2042 For Season One

EA and Battlefield developer DICE has been under immense pressure to fix the plethora of issues that Battlefield 2042 fans have with the game. In a blogpost today, EA has finally announced a roadmap to fixing the game leading into season one. The company said it will “implement extensive fixes to the game.” Unfortunately, in order to fix the game, the team behind Battlefield 2042 has had to delay the launch of season one until the summer. Some of the updates that will be added to the game “as soon as possible” were detailed. Check out those updates below.

“SCOREBOARD – In our next update, we’ll be adding a refreshed in-round Scoreboard alongside further changes we’ve worked on since the holidays. This will be an ongoing evolution from what was shown in the work in progress we shared recently. We have heard your feedback around including two tables and separating your own team versus the enemy, and are working on incorporating that for the release. K/D scoring and End of Round reporting will also be coming in a future update. ALL PLATFORM VOICE COMMUNICATION – The arrival of voice communication (VOIP) is just the start of the improvements we’re bringing to enhance team play and communications. PLAYER PROFILE – Giving you a better overview of your career on the battlefield and how far you have to go for your next unlock. For team play, you can expect us to incorporate a clearer, tighter squad loop, a refined ping system, and an improved reward loop for when you and your squad play the objective. Gunplay will continue to receive feedback-based improvements too. Portal remains an integral part of the game and we will continue to expand its tools, modes, and tweak player experience gains. Finally, we have a team analysing Specialists and working on them. We’re not quite ready to talk about actions we’ll be taking, but as soon as we are, you will hear from us.” EA

In order to improve communication with fans of the game, EA also promised to implement a new feedback loop so gamers know they are being listened to. The main three improvements that the team is implementing are as follows:

“1. We will present specific, major focus areas to you along with our current thinking, detailing where we’re planning to make changes. 2. We’ll then take the time to observe and listen to the conversations that you go on to have about both the area of concern and our proposals for adjustment. 3. Later, you’ll hear from us on the topic again but this time your feedback will have been factored into our consideration and guided the decisions made for improvements.” EA

Although season one has been delayed until the summer, EA did reveal some details on how seasons will work in the game. There will be four seasons over the year and they will include four new specialists. There will also be new locations and other new content in each season. Due to the delay of season one, EA is also offering a pack to those who have purchased the year 1 pass for Battlefield 2042. Anyone who purchased the pass as part of the Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game will receive the content. The pack includes Specialist, weapon, and vehicle skins as well as a new melee weapon and Player Card.

Battlefield 2042 owners have been increasingly angry at EA and Dice since the game was released last year. Complaints have ranged from basic gameplay issues to a lack of support from the developer. EA and Dice will be hoping that this new roadmap appeases those who have complained and bring back those who have already abandoned the game.

