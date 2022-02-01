Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Update Details Announced

Series 4 of Forza Horizon 5 is scheduled to begin on February 3 and details of the season have been revealed. There are new events, cars, and playlists to keep Horizon fans busy over the next few weeks. Playground Games also released a trailer showing off some of the new cars that will be making their way to Mexico. Check out the trailer below.

In total, there are eight new cars coming to Forza Horizon 5 during series 4. Half of those can be earned via the festival playlist while the others can be attained through the car pass. Here’s a list of the cars coming to the game and which category they fall under.

Festival Playlist:

2016 NIO EP9

2013 Wuling Hongguang S

2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0

2015 MG MG3

Car Pass:

2019 Volkswagen Golf R

2005 MG XPower SV-R

1992 Mazda 323 GT-R

2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic

The biggest event in the upcoming series 4 is the Horizon World Cup. The Horizon World Cup is a community event that will pit countries against each other. The event will work by choosing cars from different countries and using them in events. Each time a car is used in a Festival Playlist event, a point will be scored for the car’s country of origin. Players will be able to choose whichever country they want to support by racing with that country’s cars during the event. The countries taking part in the event are Japan, the USA, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Using cars from any of those countries in the Festival Playlist will count as taking part in the event. At the end of the event, players will be sent a reward based on the winning country.

Playground Games also stated that there will be bug fixes and other quality of life improvements in the Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 update.

