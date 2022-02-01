Going Medieval: Update #3 ‘New Resources & Cultivation’ Trailer

The colony building sim, Going Medieval has officially released update #3 titled “New Resources & Cultivation.” As the title suggests, the new update will add “new resources, new buildings, more harvesting options, fueling system, new settler’s modifiers, and various other tweaks and improvements.” Take a look at the new trailer below.

Going Medieval launched in June 2021 and boasts very positive reviews on Steam. The game allows players to build a colony from scratch all while surviving the turbulent Medieval age. Gamers must construct a multi-story fortress located in the dense wilderness, defend against enemy raids, and keep villager satisfaction to respectable levels.

Here are some of the changes coming to Going Medieval in The New Resources and Cultivation update as described by developers:

Seeds and Saplings: We have made some major changes to crops. You won’t be able to magically conjure them from thin air anymore and we’ve added a new phase to the life cycle of plants. Saplings are also in the game.

Crop Blight : Blight is the new event in the game and will appear during summer and autumn. It will occasionally occur on random sections of the field and will destroy your crops if it isn't dealt with.

New Flora : To make things a little easier and interesting, we added some new flora elements such as apple trees, wild flax, and wild barley.

New Resources : With the latest update, we are bringing some useful new resources that can be utilized across your settlement such as bread, apple pie, redcurrant pie, honey crisps, apple cider, mead, honey, wax, tallow, ice blocks silver, and silver ingots.

New Equipment : We've added new weapon materials for you and your enemies such as sivler version os weapons, armor, and shields.

New Structures : New production buildings, as well the ones that are going to make trading easier, are now in the game such as an icebox building, a skep for honey and wax, a merchants stall, and a caravan halt.

Visual Variations to Structures : You can now change visual variations to some structures. NOTE: This type of change will have no impact on gameplay. It only impacts the visuals of the game.

Research Panel Changes : The research panel had to be reorganized a bit due to the integration of the elements mentioned above.

New Harvesting Control & Behavior : Crop fields have an additional panel next to the selection panel now. Within that panel there are a couple of options that you can select.

Fuel System : Light and heat sources now require refueling in order to emit heat/light. Once these buildings are out of fuel, settlers will need to use one of the fuel types to refill them.

New Modifiers for Settlers : Settlers now have different modifiers as they age (some of the attributes are different if they are young, adult, middle-aged, or senior). These modifiers are also affected by the settler's height and weight.

Enemies: Enemies now have new equipment that relates to the factions they are tied to – this is an aesthetic choice as we think it adds a bit more personality to the factions.

For a full list of the new additions and improvements coming to Going Medieval in update #3, check out the source below. Play the game on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

