Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases World Update VII: Australia

The new update is here and free to all players.

The newest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator has released its World Update VII, adding Australia to the game. The new update will allow players to “soar over the renowned Great Barrier Reef, visit the vast regions of Western Australia, and marvel at the natural beauty of Mount Wellington. From the dusty red outback to shimmering coastlines and sugar-white sand beaches, explore the country’s most spectacular sights.”

Microsoft Flight Simulator has a long history with the original version launching almost 40 years ago in 1982. The current version of the game was released in 2020 for PC and last year for the Xbox Series X/S. The amateur flight simulator is one of the longest-running, most renowned, and comprehensive flight simulator programs on the market. Additionally, the game is the longest-running software in Microsoft’s history, even predating Windows by three years.

The new Australia update was “handcrafted” by Orbx Simulations who created “four airports and added high-resolution detail to over 100 others. The update also includes 94 custom-crafted points of interest (POIs). And there are 16 new activities, including five bush trips, six discovery flights, and five landing challenges.”

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VII: Australia adds several new features to the game:

Handcrafted Airports

YLRE – Longreach

YMBT – Mount Beauty

YPBO – Paraburdoo

YSHL – Shellharbour

Bush Trips

Tasmania

Southeastern Australia

Sea to Desert

Great Barrier Reef

Northwestern Kimberly Coast

Landing Challenges

Brisbane

Shellharbour

Mt Hotham

Katoomba

Mabuiag

Discovery Flights

Gold Coast

Sydney

Perth

Darwin

Melbourne

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

New Photogrammetry Cites (in collaboration with Bing Maps)

Adelaide

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Perth

Hobart

Cairns

Darwin

Townsville

Bunbury

Mackay

The best part about Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VII: Australia is that it’s available for free to all players. Microsoft says, ” Make sure to update your simulator, download the update, and then enjoy the experience of flight throughout this land brimming with exquisite sights! Explore the beauty of Australia today in Microsoft Flight Simulator. The sky is calling!”

Play Microsoft Flight Simulator, as well as the new Australia update, on Xbox Series X/S and PC, with the game available on both Game Pass, and Steam.

Source