The Dwayne Johnson Video Game Movie Could Be Call Of Duty

There were reports last week that Dwayne Johnson would be starring in a movie based on a video game. Now, there are reports that the franchise in question is Call of Duty. The Rock said in an interview with Men’s Journal that he would be bringing a video game franchise to the big screen and that an announcement was planned for later this year. Johnson didn’t reveal which franchise his movie would be based on but he did say it would be “one of the biggest, most badass games.”

There was speculation that it could be a Gears of War movie. Although that speculation seemed to be based on little more than the physique of Dwayne Johnson matching the characters from Gears. According to the movie website Giant Freakin Robot, the movie in question is based on the Call of Duty franchise. Giant Freakin Robot claims to have heard the information from a “trusted and proven inside source.”

Giant Freakin Robot wasn’t able to ascertain any details on the movie itself, such as the time period when it will take place or if it will be based on a specific Call of Duty game. The website did confirm that Dwayne Johnson is still “in talks” to join the Call of Duty movie but that given Johnson’s enthusiasm in his interview, the talks are expected to finish successfully.

A Call of Duty movie has been in the works since at least 2015. At the time, Activision announced that it would be building a cinematic universe based on the games. In the nearly seven years since the announcement, nothing has come of the plans to create Call of Duty movies. If the video game movie Dwayne Johnson was talking about is Call of Duty it means that Activision has finally been able to get the movie franchise off the ground. It’s unclear if Microsoft’s purchase of Activision would impact the plans.

