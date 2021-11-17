Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox consoles have both been out for one year now. The Xbox Series X is the flagship console with all of the bells and whistles. As such, the Series X is still suffering from increased demand and reduced supply meaning the console is difficult to find even one year on from its original release. The Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s $299 next-gen option. For $200 less than the Series X, gamers don’t get 4K gaming but do get all the new next-gen games at a lower resolution. For gamers happy with 1080p, the Series S is an excellent console.

It seems like the number of people happy to settle for next-gen gaming in 1080p is substantial. According to a new report from Gamesindustry.biz, the Xbox Series S is outselling the Series X “across several key markets”. The report also states that in major territories, the Series S and X are evenly split, 50/50 in terms of sales.

To those who have been trying to find a next-gen console, it’s probably not a surprise that the Series S is doing so well. Many gamers, myself included, have bought an Xbox Series S console simply because it has been the only option reasonably available.

One thing that this new data suggests is that Microsoft has been able to make more Series S consoles than Series X consoles. Series X consoles are like gold dust. Online retailers sell out of them immediately and they still can’t be found on shelves. For the Series S to be both outselling the Series S in several key markets and be readily available means that Microsoft must be able to produce more of the cheaper console. Perhaps it isn’t struggling with the same supply issues that are plaguing the Series X and PlayStation 5.

As production of the Series X stabilizes, (hopefully soon!) it will be interesting to see if the Series S continues to outsell its bigger brother.

