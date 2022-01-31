Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.4.2 Adds New Items

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be receiving title update 1.4.2 from tomorrow, February 1. The update will go live at 12 pm GMT, 1 pm CET, 7 am EST, 4 am PST, and 11 pm AEDT. The update is a hefty one and introduces some new item packs. There’s a Lunar New Year Pack, a Moonlight Weapons Pack, and a Dragon Knight Pack. The packs won’t be available immediately. They will be released on February 15, March 3, and March 22 respectively. There’s no word on pricing for the packs just yet. Check out the full patch notes below.

Patch Sizes:

Xbox Series X|S: 6.6GB

Xbox One: 5.1GB

PlayStation 5: 2.5GB

PlayStation 4: 3.03GB

PC: 11.08GB

Game Improvements:

Addressed an issue that caused some HD textures to be missing.

New Store Items Roadmap



Lunar New Year Pack

Safeguard the next cycle with this legendary panoply honoring distant gods.

This Pack contains two Gear Sets, two Weapons, a Mount skin and a Raven skin and will be available on February 15.

Moonlight Weapons Pack

Bear weapons dedicated to the gods above in their eternal chase, showering man with light.

This pack contains four weapons and will be available on March 3.

Dragon Knight Pack

These may be the only remaining sets of dragon gear in existence. Use them well.

This Pack contains two Gear Sets, two Weapons, a Mount skin and a Raven skin and will be available on March 22.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the first game in the series to receive a second year of post-launch update support. Ubisoft has been increasing its support of single-player games in recent years as it tries to keep players engaged for longer than the launch window. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be receiving its next big expansion, Dawn of Ragnorok, on March 10, 2022. The third expansion for the game is promised to be the largest in the history of the franchise.

Update 1.4.2 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available from February 1 on all platforms.

