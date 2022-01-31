Triangle Strategy: Character & Story Trailer

Square Enix released a new trailer for Triangle Strategy featuring more details on the game’s characters and story. The upcoming game is a tactical RPG from Tomoya Asano, producer of popular titles such as Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler. Watch the new character and story trailer for Triangle Strategy below.

As described by Square Enix, the new trailer allows players to “Learn about Benedict, Steward of House Wolffort, and the choices and characters you’ll be faced within the third character and story trailer for Triangle Strategy. Test the weight of your convictions in this upcoming turn-based strategy RPG from Square Enix. The decisions you make determines who joins you, will impact the path the story takes, and ultimately, its outcome. Who will rise and who will fall?”

Triangle Strategy will feature three nations battling “for control of the dwindling resources of salt and iron.” Players will be able to “Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir to the Kingdom of Glenbrook.” The plot will be strongly influenced by players’ decisions meaning, “Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold.” Developers say about players’ influence on the game, “When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.”

The new Nintendo Switch game will include “multi-tiered battlefields.” Additionally, developers have said that “finding the best location in turn-based battles” will greatly increase the chances of a victory. “Position units on higher ground to take control of the battlefield and gain the advantage with increased range”

Fans of the Bravely Default franchise and Octopath Traveler are sure to take interest in this brand new title. Triangle Strategy will be available on March 4, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Source