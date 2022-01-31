American McGee’s Alice Game To Be Adapted Into TV Series

The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively revealed that the 2000 action-adventure game American McGee’s Alice will soon be adapted into a new TV series. The showrunner of the upcoming series will be David Hayter, screenwriter for X-Men (2000), X-Men 2 (2003), and Watchmen (2009). The series based on the 2000 game, based on Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland will be created for Radar Pictures, best known for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and most recently, Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time.

The soon-to-be drama series will have EA become the latest game company to venture to Hollywood with its intellectual property. A trailer for the new Halo series on Paramount+ just released yesterday and several other games are due to be adapted this year.

Showrunner David Hayter said in a statement, “American McGee’s Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale. It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience.” The new series will take place after Alice returns from her trip through the Looking-Glass.

The story takes a dark turn when the iconic character returns to her home having been burnt down in a fire that has also caused her parents to perish. Being the sole survivor of the accident takes a horrendous toll on Alice and has her repeatedly attempt suicide before being institutionalized. It is in there where Alice is summoned back to Wonderland by the White Rabbit, although it is not Disney’s Wonderland. This Wonderland is filled with death and gore, a total reimagining of the classic. Alice’s objective is to free the magical land from evil powers and regain her sanity.

American McGee said on the new series, “David Hayter brings imagination, experience, and stealth sneaking skills gained through successful missions in film, TV, and video games – a unique combination sure to make this adventure into Wonderland a successful one for the franchise and the fans. I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection.”

There is no confirmed release date for the new series but it will certainly be interesting to see American McGee’s Alice brought to the small screen.

