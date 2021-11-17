Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming Now Available For Xbox Consoles

Microsoft has been making an interesting move. Rather than focusing on the latest hardware and selling software to move units, the company is crafting an ecosystem. It’s less about specific hardware and making gaming possible on a variety of devices. One of the ways they are going about this is through cloud gaming. Today, the company has unveiled Xbox consoles will now gain access to their cloud gaming.

You’re likely already aware of Game Pass. This is the service that Microsoft offers all their first-party video game titles. Additionally, you’ll also receive several third-party video game titles for just a monthly fee. Depending on how many devices you have, players can pick up the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $25 a month. That will give players access to Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox consoles, and even mobile devices.

This tier also has grants players access to cloud gaming. Through PC web browsers and mobile phones, players could stream Game Pass games. It might not always be the perfect experience, but it allows players to jump into any game instantly. There’s no downloading or ensuring your hardware can run the game. Earlier this year, we knew that Microsoft had planned to roll out this service for their Xbox consoles.

Today, that officially kicked off with several regions gaining access to the Game Pass streaming feature. Again, you’ll need to have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but from there, you can select from several video games that are cloud-ready. Best of all, because of this feature, Xbox One owners can even play Xbox Series X/S games such as The Medium. While this is just in beta, the announcement post did state that for the best experience, players will want to install games that they are interested in.

Source