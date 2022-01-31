Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Will Become A New Single-Player Game

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will soon become a new single-player, standalone game. The game is currently under development with Projekt Red and codenamed Project Golden Nekker. Developers are hoping to provide a “captivating single-player experience” that will provide players with a totally new experience from previous iterations of the digital card game.

IGN was the first to break the news on the upcoming game based on The Witcher’s Gwent. It will be completely standalone and players will not be required to own or have experience with earlier versions of the card-playing game. For those who don’t know, Gwent is a minigame included in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt but became so popular that it was later released as a standalone multiplayer game in 2018. A spin-off of the fantasy card game was also created for The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker.

Gwent Comms Lead Paweł Burza told IGN, “It’s not another Witcher Tales [game] but something different. We’re aiming to provide a captivating single-player for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent.” Project Golden Nekker will be something entirely new for gamers.

The new Gwent game was previously teased in a developer update back in December 2021 by Game Director Vladimir Tortsov. The director promised an official reveal for the game would come soon saying, “We want to announce stuff that we’re working on when the time is right. I’m really excited about this project coming together and I hope you like it as much as I do.” Tortsov was also kind enough to share some concept art for the upcoming game. Check it out below.

The 2022 Gwent roadmap promises new cards will be released in April, July, October, and December. It is also important to note that every Witcher game released so far has launched in either May or October, so it will be important to look at those months for potential new Witcher content. Projekt Red has said the upcoming single-player Gwent game will launch sometime this year in 2022, so there will most like be more news on the game soon.

