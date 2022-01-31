Swords of Legends Online: The Firestone Legacy Announcement Trailer

Gameforge released an announcement trailer for the first-ever expansion to Swords of Legends Online and it is titled The Firestone Legacy. The popular MMO launched in July 2021 and features a fantasy world with sophisticated combat mechanics and an intriguing plot based on ancient Chinese mythology. Check out the trailer for the upcoming expansion below.

Speaking on the first expansion to come to Swords of Legends Online developers said, “The long-awaited update 2.0: The Firestone Legacy — the first expansion to hit the game — is heading to Swords of Legends Online this February! With massive amounts of content, new character classes, new zones, dungeons, raids, PvP modes, and much, much more, there has never been a better time to soar the skies, hone your skills, and embark on an adventure of a lifetime!”

Additionally, in another big announcement, Gameforge has said Swords of Legends Online will become free-to-play with the release of the 2.0 update. The game publishers will be hoping that the new model will encourage an influx of new players to the MMORPG.

Swords of Legends Online is originally based on “the multi-award-winning television series, several movies, novels, and a series of games including the recent MMORPG Gu Jian Qi Tan Online—which first launched in China in July of 2019.” The recent game “introduces a fully remastered edition of the popular AAA saga to a whole new audience in Europe and the Americas, presented in glorious, high-definition visuals.”

The fantasy MMO allows players to explore the world with six different classes, “engage in epic PvP encounters, take on challenging dungeons and reach the fascinating endgame.” The action combat system “places a panoply of mystical skills at your disposal for you to continually hone and improve in adrenaline-pumping encounters. Skilfully dodge enemy attacks, combo your skills, and switch between action and tab-targeted combat as you choose.”

Unfortunately, there is no exact release date for Swords of Legends: The Firestone Legacy but Gameforge promises the new expansion will come this February. Until then, play Swords of Legends Online on Steam. Although, it’s perhaps best to wait until next month if you don’t already own the game

