Elden Ring And Sekiro Screenshots Compared Side By Side By Redditor

A recent post on Elden Rings‘ official Reddit page surfaced where the uploader has compared the graphics of the game to Sekiro. Both the games are by the same developers, From Software and the growth of detailing in the graphics is just mind-blowing.

The post was uploaded on Reddit by the user u/Emotional-Contact641 who is a regular poster on the r/Eldenring community.

The uploaded post showcased nine different photos comparing the graphics of the game. There are many stunning sights to be found in both these games. You can now see for yourself how much the new game will be an upgrade of the last.

There is no doubt that Sekiro is one of the best looking games made by, From Software. After receiving positive reviews on the game, the developers have been working on making a new game. The game Elden Ring was announced to be the next title in line by the studio and the sneak peek of the graphics looks stunning.

In the first picture, you can notice the visible greenery towards the left side and more yellow leaves setting in Sekiro. While both the games have unique color schemes, they undoubtedly look amazing.

The second image shows the difference in building textures and colors. This image definitely shows how far From Software has come since its last game that was out back in 2019.

This image gives a sense of how areas out of main cities will look. There are a few improvements in Elden Ring with context to graphics, but Sekiro’s art style always speaks for itself.

Some more images from different frames have been displayed to give a sense of overall aesthetics.

These frames, show the difference in water texture and reflection properties. While Sekiro has clearer, see-through water with vivid reflections, Elden Ring’s water looks muddy and unreflective.

In these images, the protagonists of each game are traveling through water. These pictures give an amazing sense of how the water seems to be interacting with the protagonists standing in it.

On each side of the picture, the protagonist seems to be passing into the ruins of a structure. The difference in how foliage works with buildings is clearly visible in this screenshot.

The final image shared shows off the game from a beautiful vantage point, where the protagonist has a clear view of a large landscape in front of them.

