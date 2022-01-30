Hogwarts Legacy Alleged To Be Released In September

There is good and bad news for Harry Potter fans. The recent announcement of Harry Potter game shutting down on the mobile devices next week has dissapointed many players. But on the other hand, an alleged source claimed to know a leak about the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy‘s launch date.

Twitter user @accngt is known to bring some genuine gaming leaks to the public. According to him, the game Hogwarts Legacy is expected to come in around September this year.

The Twitter post also claimed that the devs at Avalanche Software, will be allegedly releasing a trailer which will be based on skills and abilities in the next month or two. There are no tentative dates given, but according to the source, the game trailer will lauch with a PlayStation event in February or March.

The Twitter user did mention in the comments section that he does not know much more than what he already spoke about. He also told the community to take everything he say “with a grain of salt until it is confirmed.”

On Hogwarts Legacy because some people have asked about that, expect a September release, next trailer based on skills / abilities in February / March (PlayStation event in any case) — AccountNGT (@accngt) January 29, 2022

Recently there was news about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite the mobile game shutting down which must have dissapointed many players. For fans of the series, there arent many games to indluge in, which is why most of the community is waiting for the launch of Hogwarts Legacy.

Source