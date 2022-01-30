PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 seemingly spotted on PSN, hinting at the imminent release

On Sunday @PlayStationSize posted a Tweet, showing the new key art image for Cyberpunk 2077. This appears to be the new cover image for the Playstation 5 version of the game. @PlayStationSize is a well known Twitter source for sharing information on the latest and upcoming games for the PlayStation Network.

Back in November, 2021, CD Projekt said that the development of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were on track to meet their launch windows for next gen consoles.

Although the new-gen editions of the games were originally scheduled to release in 2021, they were delayed in October for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The next gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 have been delayed to the first quarter of 2022 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next gen will be out in the second quarter.

CD Projekt said both releases “are on track to meet their target dates” during its quarterly financial results in November.

For all the players looking to play the new version of Cyberpunk 2077, they will be available to purchase it as a standalone release and as a free next-gen upgrade for players who own the current-gen editions.

The new-gen edition of Witcher will include DLC items inspired by the Netflix series and is being developed externally by Saber Interactive. The new DLC as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5, and as a free update for players who already own the game on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

