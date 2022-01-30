Star Wars Eclipse Gameplay Is Reportedly Inspired by The Last of Us

There was a huge alleged leak of information recently, with Twitter user @accngt posting details on what he claims is to be the recap of Quantic Dream’s upcoming project plans. The main news that caught people’s eye was the fact that the page claimed that Star Wars Eclipse will be taking inspiration from Last of Us.

The post on Twitter claimed that the upcoming Star Wars game will be an open-world adventure that will also feature multiplayer modes. This project is said to be worked on separately by Quantic Dream’s Montreal Team. The Tweet also mentioned how the Quantic Dream Paris team is said to be working on the cinematics, story, level art, and the game’s engine.

Recap of everything I know on Quantic Dream's next projects



1. Star Wars Eclipse



– Action-Adventure

– Based on interactive storytelling

– Open World

– Quantic Dream Montreal is working on multiplayer, gameplay and level design aspects pic.twitter.com/4sQjzTFzoI — AccountNGT (@accngt) January 29, 2022

AccountNGT also claimed that the game development started early in 2021 and that the development of this game is complicated.

The game seems to be very early in the works as it is claimed that “the story is still being written” and that the Montreal team is still working on gameplay Prototypes. The devs are said to be taking a lot of inspiration from Naughty Dog‘s The Last Of Us while creating this game.

During The Game Awards, Star Wars Eclipse was announced by Quantic Dream and the game was said to be set in the High Republic Era.

Quantic Dream told the fans “Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi.”

“The game will build upon Quantic Dream’s expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim. Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story,” they added.

Knowing the game just went into production last year, we can expect the game to take some time before it’s released. With everything that Quantic Dream has in mind, the game does seem to be one worth waiting for.

Source