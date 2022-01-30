Bayonetta 3 Lead Game Designer Now Working At Tango Gameworks

Compressed by jpeg-recompress

Tango Gameworks recently hired a new employee to their company. This new recruitment has turned quite a few heads as the newly hired was none other than the lead designer from PlatinumGames. Marius Hermanavicius was better known to be the lead designer for the long-awaited Bayonetta 3.

This information was brought to light by Marius’ LinkedIn Page where he updated his new role to be “Game Designer at Tango Gameworks with experience in Combat and Level Design for action games.” Mr. Hermanavicius worked on Bayonetta 3 for four years before calling it quits and joining with Tango Softworks while bringing in his expertise of game design.

Tango Gameworks has been working on the upcoming Ghostwire: Tokyo which was originally scheduled for last year but was delayed till 2022. That being said there has also been rumored that they are working on the third game in The Evil Within series and hopefully we get to see Marius’ work in it.

Although it is not clear if Hermanavicius will be a part of Ghostwire: Tokyo or the fact that he was taken on for a new project, we are excited to see what titles will be released from Tango Gameworks in the coming future.

