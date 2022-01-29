Rumbleverse Delayed Indefinitely As Devs Issue Refunds

Rumbleverse was initially planned for a February 8, 2022, Early Access launch. Players could already pre-order the pro rasslin’ battle royale before the devs announced the game will be taking longer than promised to complete. The company issued refunds for all the players that had purchased the pre-order version of the game.

Rumbleverse was set to enter Early Access on Tuesday, 8 February, and the full release was set on Tuesday, 15 February. The devs at Iron Galaxy decided to delay the game to be able to polish the game to be the perfect experience at launch.

“We’re excited about the game we’re making — and we’re glad you are, too — but there’s more we want to do to perfect the experience,” said the devs, about delaying the game.

The game was highly anticipated by many as it was said to support cross-platform play and progression which makes it a highly versatile game. Rumbleverse was said to be published by Epic Games for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Although the devs mentioned the delay, there was no due date or time as to when they finally plan on launching the game.

“We’ll provide another opportunity for you to purchase content for the game once we schedule a new launch date,” said Iron Galaxy. The devs also stated that they will be releasing another test, on Windows PC via the Epic Games Store, on February 12.

In Rumbleverse, 40 brawlers launch into a battle royale map. Players fight each other with interesting melee attacks, scarfing up loot to buff up their stats. The map gets smaller just like every Battle Royale, to finally decide who is the winner.

