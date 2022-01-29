New Ys Game In Development As A Part Of Falcom’s 35 Years Anniversary Of The Series

Falcom had announced last year that they will be coming out with a new game as a celebration of the 35 years of the release of the game Ys. Ys is a series of action role-playing games that has sold over 4.8 million copies worldwide as of 2017.

There were many annoucements from Falcom during the 35-year anniversary of Ys of a new game being made for the celebration. It was then mentioned that the new game will be out in 2022.

New Ys title Development:



Q: Are there any plans for the 35th anniversary of the Ys series and what is the current status of its development of new work? — はお(はんすけ)@黎の軌跡 Zero field Project (@Hansuke21) January 27, 2022

During an interview, Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo spoke about the future of the Ys series. A Twitter user by the name @Hansuke21, translated the words of Kondo in the interview. The translations stated that there the aforementioned Ys sequel will take more time to be made.

“Are there any plans for the 35th anniversary of the Ys series and what is the current status of its development of new work?” was the question that was asked to Kondo during the interview. “We can say that we are already working on a new Ys game, but no way that it can be released in 2022. There will be new ideas in the new ‘Ys’. In fact, from Ys 7 to Ys 9, these titles have maintained a similar system, but the new work will be completely different” Kondo answered.

Kondo’s plans for celebrating the anniversary should include new merchandise, the new game, and more from Falcom to celebrate the occasion.

Source