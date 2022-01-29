Retailer Puts Warning Notice On PS5s: ‘Microsoft has bought Activision!’

Twitter user HazzadorGamin is known to post gaming content on their Twitter page. A recent image uploaded on the page caught the community’s attention by storm. The image showed that there was a French retailer who has allegedly been spotted putting warning notes on PlayStation 5 shelves. In the warning note, he is telling potential customers that they may want to reconsider their purchase of the PS5 due to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In the image, French supermarket chain Cora is shown to have placed the notices in the Playstation zones, which reads: “Notice to gamers, Microsoft has bought Activision! Choose your machine carefully (Call of Duty)”. The supermarket chain Cora has more than 60 stores in France, and 20 more in Romania, Belgium, and Luxembourg. That being said it’s not clear if the Cora warning note is a practice they are carrying out at the other locations.

Apparently some retail store across globe have started putting up Notice for customers of Call of Duty.



*Translation – Notice to gamers, Microsoft has bought Activision! Choose your machine carefully #XboxActivisionBlizzard pic.twitter.com/P0RPU37uWL — 🐉🎮HazzadorGamin, Dragon Of Dojima Gamin🎮🐉 (@HazzadorGamin) January 28, 2022

This picture is now becoming a prime example of how much the gaming industry is influenced by the takeover of Activision by Microsoft. Earlier this year, Microsoft broke the internet with the announcement of its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $70 billion.

The Call of Duty series is probably one of the most successful PlayStation Games with many players waiting for the latest title. The games COD: Vanguard and Black Ops Cold Wars were the best-selling games on the Playstation in the USA last year. This shows how Activision games matter to Playstation players and how the takeover of Activision by Microsoft scared the PS players.

When confusion arose, Microsoft’s gaming CEO confirmed his intention to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms once Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed. Phil Spencer recently tweeted “Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony.” regarding the takeover. “I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship” he added.

There are speculations of a Bloomberg source said to be familiar with the publisher’s plans, stating that Activision Blizzard is reportedly committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games for PlayStation consoles. The three upcoming games are said to be the Modern Warfare 2 from Infinity Ward later this year, a new game from Black Ops developer Treyarch next year, and Warzone 2, which is also said to be planned to be released with it.

Source