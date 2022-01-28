Dying Light 2 Stay Human Video Showcases Old Gen Console Gameplay

Techland is still hyping up fans of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The video game has been in development for years, and we’re finally getting ready for its release. However, while the footage previously might have been catering to the latest-generation video game consoles, Techland has a highlight for last-gen players. Of course, we know the struggle for picking up a new console. So if you’re still rocking a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, here’s what the game will look like.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s latest video upload is all about giving fans a look at how the game handles for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms. Again, these latest-generation consoles are incredibly scarce. So, having some of the big anticipated releases coming out that are cross-gen supported is a huge relief. However, if you’re worried that Dying Light 2 Stay Human might not be as well optimized for the likes of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, here’s the official video. This footage highlights several aspects of the game as it switches between consoles.

Not only are we getting a look at the in-game world, but there’s parkour and combat as well. This video doesn’t just highlight the base models of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Consumers with the premium PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X models find their platforms showcased in the footage. Everything is marked, so you know what footage has been captured on any given platform.

As mentioned, Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s release is nearly upon us. For those of you who haven’t already marked your calendars, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available on February 4, 2022. You can expect the game on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it releases. However, later on this year, we’ll also see the game release on Nintendo Switch.

Source