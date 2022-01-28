Sony: PS Plus Marketing Language Sparks More Rumors Of Service Changes

Rumors swirl yet again over Sony possibly planning to completely revamp their PS Plus service by effectively merging it with PS Now. Games industry leaker Okami Games spotted a change in promotional wording from the company on a marketing image for February’s monthly games on PS Plus. A side-by-side comparison of January and February’s promotions can be seen below.

Sony changed the text on the Playstation Plus promo image for next month.



Interesting. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8sAN7OoIht — Okami Games (@Okami13_) January 27, 2022

The company has yet to make any announcements on potential changes to PS Plus while publications such as Bloomberg have shared internal documentation that supports this is indeed happening. Reports say Sony plans to keep PS Plus as is, but simply add higher tiers to the subscription service that will be more in line with Xbox Game Pass.

In one of the first indications that Sony planned to make changes to their services, the company put 3-month subscriptions to PS Now on sale while keeping the 1-year option at full price. This was seemingly an effort to deter players from making a commitment to the service longer than three months. Just a few weeks ago, the company behind the PS5 removed gift cards to their subscription services from game retailers in the US and UK, claiming that the move was to streamline their gift cards by transitioning to only using PlayStation point cards instead.

The wording shown in the tweet has Sony changing the language from saying that PS Plus games are “For PlayStation Plus members” to “Available this month at no extra cost.” While it’s a minor change, it certainly adds fuel to the fire in terms of more evidence to suggest the PS Plus will go through some changes soon. The new wording perhaps suggests Sony will be including additional tiers to the service, similar to how Nintendo recently added the Expansion Pack to Nintendo Switch Online. This new language would definitely make a transition like that easier, but only time will tell what Sony has up its sleeve for PS Plus.

Source