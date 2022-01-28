Sifu Developers Offers A Look Behind The Soundtrack

Sifu is an anticipated upcoming beat ’em up game that we’re looking to play at launch. However, plenty of marketing materials is coming out to showcase the work that went into the project. The development team, Sloclap, offered a new video upload on their official YouTube channel. This latest upload gives players a bit more insight into the creation of Sifu’s soundtrack.

Sifu’s team went hunting to find an artist or group to deliver a sound that they felt was appropriate for their project. That’s when they came across some music done by artist Howie Lee. Howi has worked mainly in clubs and crafted more techno-style music for a live audience. After reaching out, the artist was more than pleased to help out. This would be Howie’s first time working on a video game soundtrack, and he admits that it’s a bit different than making a traditional album.

Instead, Howie had to go through the different scenes and get a grasp of what the developers were looking for. Then he blended his modern musical talents to blend with more traditional instruments. Through the two mediums, Howie gave players a sound that changed depending on the environment but continued with the trend of revenge. After all, the main focus for Sifu is a man on a quest for revenge against assassins that took out his entire family.

While we get a small look at the soundtrack, the developers also noted their work on capturing other audio tracks for the game. Sloclap captured everything from weapons colliding against an opponent’s, environmental destruction to the way characters sound when attacking for the game. It should make for a more impressive immersion experience when Sifu launches. Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait as Sifu will be releasing on February 8, 2022, for the PC, PS4, and PS5 platforms.

