Leaker Says Breath Of The Wild 2 Is Still On Track For 2022

After the massive success of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the sequel is perhaps one of the most anticipated games ever. Nintendo announced Breath of the Wild 2 (not the official title) at E3 in 2019. Yet, there’s still not a massive amount known about the game yet. Since so little is known about the game, there have been questions about whether it will hit its 2022 release target. Now, at least one leaker has claimed that Nintendo is still planning to release the game this year.

Nintendo leaker Samus Hunter has said that the situation at Nintendo regarding the sequel is still up in the air. Samus Hunter said, “Nintendo wants to aim for a release for this year”. However, there is the possibility of the game being pushed back to 2023. Samus did say that if the game is going to be delayed, Nintendo would make the decision quite soon. “if for some reasons, the launch should be postponed, the final decision will be taken around April, with a possible announcement in early May at most,” Samus said.

So, as of right now, Breath of the Wild 2 is still on track for a 2022 release. With the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of development teams have been impacted in ways that they could not predict. Square Enix notably delayed revealing more info about Final Fantasy 16 because the development of the game had been hampered by working from home. Samus Hunter has a good track record of Nintendo leaks. If this leak is true then it seems that Nintendo may believe the production of the game is running smoothly right now but the company is prepared for unexpected difficulties.

Although Nintendo is hoping to release Breath of the Wild 2 this year, it sounds like it might be a close one to actually get the game finished and polished in time.

