Uncharted Film’s Final Trailer Drops Ahead of February Release

Earlier this month, Uncharted fans were treated to a two-minute clip from the upcoming film at CES 2022. Three weeks ahead of the film’s US release, Sony has released the final trailer showing everything from the now-familiar cargo-plane sequence to a heart-racing airborne pirate ship chase.

Check out the final Uncharted trailer below:

In a recent interview, Tom Holland detailed how difficult parts of the film were to shoot. In one scene, Holland’s Nathan Drake tries to avoid a fatal fall from an airplane by running up a series of connected cargo boxes. This one sequence took five weeks to shoot, and combined blue screens and practical props leading to Holland’s “hardest action sequence” ever.

Uncharted will tell a prequel story featuring Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) as a young treasure hunter learning from his mentor Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Read Sony’s full film synopsis below.

“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection releases today, January 28, for PlayStation 5, and will be available on PC later this year. The collection contains Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy, a standalone expansion. Those who own Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the digital bundle will be able to upgrade to the enhanced PS5 version for only $10. This will carry over all save data and trophies.

The Uncharted film is being directed by Ruben Fleischer, known for his work on Zombieland, 30 Minutes or Less, and Venom. The film will release in the UK on February 11, 2022, and in the United States on February 18, 2022. Originally scheduled to release on June 10, 2016, it’s just half a decade overdue. Hopefully, that extra time will lead to something extraordinary. A lot is riding on this February release–Sony intends for Uncharted to be a series, not a single standalone film. Only time will tell if this is a good idea.

Source