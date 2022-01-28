Gotham Knights: Warner Bros Says Game On Track For 2022 Launch

Warner Bros has just confirmed that their highly anticipated Batman spin-off game Gotham Knights is on track and still due to release in 2022. The game was first revealed at DC FanDome 2020 with a planned launch date of 2021 but was later postponed to this year.

CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar revealed the exciting information in a series of tweets highlighting that both Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights would definitely be seeing releases this year. However, there are still no specific dates confirmed for either title, both still holding the vague “2022” timeframe. Kilar said on WarnerMedia’s planned global take over, “This mission, this strategy continues in ’22 with a sense of urgency: launching HBO Max in many more countries this quarter and the balance of the year, launching CNN+, delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games.”

Gotham Knights will be Warner Bros. Montreal’s first full release for more than eight years, being best known for its work on Batman: Arkham Origins. The game, based on the DC comics’ characters, takes place in a period of decline for Gotham City after the death of the iconic Batman. Players will be able to play as the Dark Knight’s former partners consisting of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. They have each gone their separate ways in the wake of their leader’s death but now must reunite to restore justice in Gotham City. Gotham Knights is said to also feature a conflict with the Court of Owls, a secret criminal society created when Gotham was first established, as well as a group of brainwashed assassins called Talons. Players will take care of the baddies while simultaneously investigating the mysterious death of Batman.

Gotham Knights will be available this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, no new updates on WarnerMedia’s other anticipated DC title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

