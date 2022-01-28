Elden Ring Director Miyazaki Interviews With PlayStation Blog

With Elden Ring just weeks away, the game’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki is making the rounds to discuss his upcoming game. His latest interview is with PlayStation Blog gives fans some new insights into the game. Let’s check out some of the highlights.

Asked about what reactions from fans stood out to Miyazaki and the team after the closed network test, Miyazaki had this to say.

“As to what was particularly valuable, we mostly found things that we tend to take for granted as game developers and might consider obvious. Stuff that the users found difficult to figure out or didn’t gel with them immediately were helpful pieces of feedback. For instance, regarding the new summon pool mechanic, users can place their signs and have them collected into a group of available players to summon. Things like this weren’t immediately apparent to players, so this sort of feedback was beneficial in fine-tuning these features.” Hidetaka Miyazaki

Miyazaki also stressed that he wants Elden Ring players to go into the game with a fresh set of eyes and having avoided spoilers.

“If possible, we want players to try and steer clear of spoilers or guides and go in with a completely fresh, open mind and enjoy that initial sense of adventure. That’s how we’d want to experience the game if we were going into it for the first time. And that’s how we hope our players can experience the game comfortably at their own pace with this new sense of wonder.” Hidetaka Miyazaki

Miyazaki was also asked about how From Software’s monster hit, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, impacted the philosophy of developing Elden Ring.

“I’d have to say that, considering Sekiro’s development overlapped with Elden Ring’s to an extent, there’s nothing that directly came through from that project. But there were several indirect examples there. For instance, the enemy stance break mechanic in Elden Ring is similar to Sekiro’s successful posture system. We even referenced Sekiro’s player traversal for the horse mounting system and how you traverse the map in Elden Ring.” Hidetaka Miyazaki

He also went into detail about how the narrative from Sekiro influenced Elden Ring.

Also, in terms of the narrative and how we tell character stories, Sekiro was a lot more direct than our previous Souls-like titles. While we’re still maintaining Elden Ring’s world with a sense of depth and a fragmented narrative–we’re still upholding our storytelling philosophy–there’s more focus on human elements and drama than before. We definitely took some inspiration from how Sekiro handled that and tried to apply the good parts to Elden Ring. Hidetaka Miyazaki

That’s just a sample of what the interview on PlayStation Blog has to offer. The interview with Miyazaki is long and in-depth. Definitely check out the full interview for a whole load more info. Check out the full interview at the source below.

