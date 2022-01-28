New Look At ‘The Overture Of Elden Ring’ Book & Game Merch

FromSoftware’s highly anticipated Elden Ring is less than a month away and has the studio ramping up marketing on the upcoming action RPG, including creating an Elden Ring book called The Overture of Elden Ring. The English version of the book was announced by Yen Press in a press release just a couple of days ago but it appears the Japanese version is already complete and in the hands of gamers.

Reddit account @Memed_7 posted pictures of their copy of The Overture of Elden Ring in Japanese, along with a poster and set of stickers that accompanied the book, which they described as “quite big.” Take a look at the photo gallery below. Additionally, if you’re keen, you can check out an unboxing of it here.

Yen Press announced the digital release of The Overture of Elden Ring on January 26 with no word on a physical release in English. Meaning, unfortunately, there’s a good chance the physical book will be exclusive to Japan.

The publisher of The Overture of Elden Ring said on the new book, “The Overture of Elden Ring is a visually stunning read that will give fans a taste of the epic world built in one of the most highly anticipated games of the year—the perfect lead-up to the game’s February 25 release.” Yen Press promised the informative books is “packed with info you won’t find anywhere else! Covering the network test that happened in November 2021, it goes into greater detail about the game’s depth, scale, gameplay, and the gorgeous landscapes that players can explore. To top it all off, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki talks about the Elden Ring’s development process and design choices the team faced in an exclusive interview! What’s more, the dark fantasy games developed by FromSoftware, such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne, are featured as well, with images of enemies and locales from the hit games! With tons of details ahead of the game’s release, this book is a must-have for any fans who can’t wait to get their hands on Elden Ring!” The book seems like a must-have for any fan of Elden Ring whether it be in digital or physical form.

The digital release of The Overture of Elden Ring will be available worldwide on February 3, ahead of Elden Ring‘s February 25 release. The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

