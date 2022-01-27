The Elder Scrolls Online: Legacy of the Bretons Officially Unveiled

The Elder Scrolls is a massive franchise, and we’ve been waiting on that next mainline installment. It’s been a long waiting game after The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. We know that the developers are not releasing the next mainline game until they are done with Starfield, so we’re bound to be waiting a few more years. However, there is the thrilling MMORPG title based within the IP for fans of the IP. Today, we’re getting our first look at The Elder Scrolls Online’s next expansion release, High Isle Legacy of the Bretons.

Players will get a new year full of content within The Elder Scrolls Online: Legacy of the Bretons. Players will have a new area to explore set within High Isle, new events, and dungeons to go through. Although, the story might keep players interest as it’s a bit more political. Overall, the premise is based around factions of the Three Banners War gathering to discuss a peace treaty. However, their treaty might not happen if the Ascendant Order has their way.

Players will be venturing through a journey, searching for who is attached to this mysterious order. Along the way you’ll hopefully uncover their true motives. Likewise, it looks like developers are bringing out an expansion that will help showcase the Bretons. This culture within The Elder Scrolls hasn’t been really highlighted, so fans of this franchise’s lore might find some interest in going through this game. Meanwhile, there’s also some hope that this game could help shine some light on the map as we still are waiting to see where The Elder Scrolls 6 will be taking place.

For now, you check out the cinematic announcement trailer for this expansion in the video above. Those of you interested in picking up on this expansion, you’ll find that this expansion will be arriving on June 6, 2022, for the Xbox consoles, while PlayStation owners will get the game shortly after on June 21, 2022.

Source