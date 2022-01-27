UFL Showcases First Gameplay Trailer

There are quite a few fans out there for soccer, or football, depending on where you’re located in the world. With that said, there are two major franchises available for the video game industry. We have the likes of FIFA and PES. Both offer players a chance to go through some makeshift matches with friends, random players online, or through your own offline virtual season. With that said, it looks like a newcomer is gearing up for a release this year, and that’s the UFL.

The UFL was a game showcased during last year’s Gamescom. This event showcased a new upcoming football game but one that’s free-to-play. That alone should spark some interest in fans who want a new gameplay experience without shelling out the money for a full-price brand new game. Likewise, the game will likely have quite an active community of online players. So while 2021 saw a small announcement trailer, a new gameplay trailer was released today.

Don’t get too excited. The video is not fully gameplay footage, and there’s been some flack about that in the comments below. With that said, there are some small snippets of gameplay footage and cutscenes. Meanwhile, the development team goes over some of the behind-the-scenes footage, such as motion capturing. We’re bound to see more footage of the game this year, so we’ll just have to keep an open eye out for the next upload.

With that said, the developers are striving to provide gamers with a fair online experience. This should be interesting to see how well the matchmaking system handles players when the game is finally released. Of course, you’ll find quite a few matchmaking modes to pick from, such as 2v2 or 3v3. There is even an offline mode if you don’t want a very competitive match experience.

Regardless, since this is free-to-play, you’ll likely find some in-app purchases to allow players an easier time to progress, but it also looks like progression can be done just by playing. But, again, we’ll have to wait until the game launches to see just how well the unlock progression system ends up handling. For now, UFL doesn’t have a release date outside of sometime this year. But, when it does launch, you can expect the game available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source