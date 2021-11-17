Monster Hunter Rise Sonic Collaboration Coming This Month

Announced last week, Capcom’s current juggernaut Monster Hunter Rise is getting a Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration. The date for the free event has been announced, and it’s coming soon–November 26! The collab celebrates 30 years of the beloved blue hedgehog, and players will now be able to grab some Sonic-themed armor for their hunter and Palico companions. This will be the first Monster Hunter Rise collaboration that doesn’t feature a Capcom property, of which the game has already seen five. The last was the Ghosts ‘n Goblins collab in October.

Along with the date, a new trailer is showing off the bizarre new swag players will receive from the DLC.

If the music sounds familiar, “Escape from the City” was originally released back in 2001 and could be heard in Sonic Adventure 2 on the Dreamcast. Hunters can look forward to a blue tracksuit inspired by the hedgehog himself, along with some much-needed running shoes, leggings, and a hat complete with hedgehog ears. Palicos will receive the Sonic Costume, allowing them to run in Sonic’s familiar stance. By absorbing the power of the Chaos Emeralds, the Sonic Costume can be transformed into the golden Super Sonic Form. Canynes will receive the Canyne Tails outfit, as one would expect. After all, who is Sonic without Tails?

While the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise won’t be released until January 12, 2022, the Sonic DLC will be included on day one, so don’t worry about missing out. For those who haven’t given the much-improved PC demo a try, it’s currently available on Steam.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available on the Nintendo Switch and was initially released in March 2021. The PC version of the title will be released on Steam on January 12, 2022, with the Sunbreak expansion DLC scheduled for sometime in summer 2022. In October, it was announced that the game had shipped 7.5 million units worldwide.

