Steam Lunar New Year Sale Offering Massive Price Cuts

The 2022 Steam Lunar New Year Sale is now live, and thousands of games are seeing some hefty discounts through February 3. Given the massive amount of content in the store, we’re rounding up some of the best deals to take advantage of before it’s too late. Remember–the Steam Deck is only one month away, so you’ll want to stock up on some fresh titles prior to snagging the new handheld console.

Here are some of the best titles to add to your cart over the next week.

Resident Evil Village – $29.99 (50% off)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – $15.99 (60% off)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $15.99 (60% off)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition – $17.99 (60% off)

It Takes Two – $19.99 (50% off)

Dying Light – $11.99 (60% off)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition – $29.99 (50% off)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $29.99 (50% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.99 (50% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition – $9.99 (80% off)

Resident Evil 2 – $15.99 (60% off)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $24.99 (50% off)

The Elder Scrolls Online – $5.99 (70% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 (50% off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99 (75% off)

The Outer Worlds – $19.79 (67% off)

Borderlands 3 – $14.99 (75% off)

Death Stranding – $17.99 (70% off)

Persona 5 Strikers – $32.99 (45% off)

Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition – $13.99 (65% off)

Mafia Definitive Edition – $19.99 (50% off)

Scarlet Nexus – $29.99 (50% off)

Cities Skylines – $7.49 (75% off)

Dead by Daylight – $9.99 (50% off)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II – $19.79 (67% off)

DOOM Eternal – $19.79 (67% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $14.79 (63% off)

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition – $7.99 (80% off)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $7.99 (60% off)

Bioshock: The Collection – $11.99 (80% off)

Far Cry Bundle – $49.42 (77% off)

Battlefield V – $12.49 (75% off)

Outlast – $2.99 (85% off)

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2022 ends on February 3 at 10 AM PST.

