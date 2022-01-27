Star Wars: 1313 Footage Shows Off Boba Fett Gameplay

Footage of the now-defunct almost game Star Wars: 1313 has been posted online, showcasing what the game could have been. The released footage gives a new look at the iconic Boba Fett in action, chasing down a target across several rooftops. It definitely has strong Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order vibes which makes it all the more tantalizing.

Take a look at the unfortunately canceled game in the video below. Beware, you will wish you could jump into an alternate reality where this game was actually finished.

Star Wars: 1313 followed bounty hunter Boba Fett as he navigated Level 1313, a subterranean metropolis within the planet Coruscant. The game was set to cater to more mature audiences with game director Dominic Robillard saying, “Sometimes games pursue an M rating because of this desire to do something gratuitously gory, and that’s not what we’re doing at all. I just don’t think those kinds of things go with Star Wars. So when we talk about making something that’s mature-themed, it really is about those characters, the type of story content we’re going to be dealing with, and the kind of things they’re motivated by. The world itself as well.”

The Boba Fett game was first revealed by LucasArts at E3 2012 during its pre-production. At that time, reports say developers had several drafts for the story done and the levels mapped out. LucasArts had even brought on Wilson Bethel to play the protagonist. However, trouble soon found the project when the president of the company, Paul Meegan, quit, and LucasArts was sold to Disney. Although staff continued to work on Star Wars 1313, the project was later abandoned when the company was reorganized and later closed down, resulting in serval layoffs in April 2013.

While the unfortunate reality is that Star Wars 1313 is not likely to ever be finished, fans can look forward to the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order very soon. Many reports hint that the game’s launch will be this year.

