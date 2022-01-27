Pokémon Legends: Arceus Game Length Revealed

Reviews for the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus have been coming in thick and fast. With that, reviewers are beginning to share their experiences with the length of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In a nutshell, the average number being thrown around seems to be in the 25-30 hour region. There are claims of people beating the game in as little as 20 hours. However, there are also claims that the game could take hundreds of hours for completionists.

Based on my experience with the game so far, that’s certainly true. There’s a massive amount of collecting and battling to do in the Pokémon Legends: Arceus which extends the length of the game. Anyone who wants to fill out their Pokédex will be at it for a long time. Not just to catch one of every Pokémon either. In order to actually finish a Pokémon’s entry in the Pokédex players need to complete tasks. These range from using the Pokémon in battle to catching multiple versions of the same one. It’s easy to see where the hours stack up for completionists. With hundreds of Pokémon to catch and each of those having objectives to complete, filling out the Pokédex has never been a more in-depth quest. Then there’s also the different versions of Pokémon that players have been enjoying catching. Heavy Pokémon, Alpha Pokémon, and shiny Pokémon are all variants that dedicated players are going to want to be searching for.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. The game is also kicking off the plethora of big game releases that are all coming out over the next few months. So far, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been receiving rave reviews. Unlike Sword and Shield which had the fanbase and reviewers split, Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks like it will unite the fanbase who have been waiting for a truly great Pokémon game on the Nintendo Switch.

