Dying Light 2: Stay Human Will Have Thousands of Possible World Variations

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a game we’ve been waiting to get our hands on for a long time now. Years after its initial reveal, we know that the development team over at Techland has plans to get Dying Light’s sequel into the marketplace this upcoming year. However, new details are still surfacing online as we continue to get closer to the video game’s release date.

We know that Techland was making a far larger world than the first installment. We’re tossed in one of the last sanctuaries where humanity is trying to survive. Beyond the walls are countless undead waiting to break through and infect. In this game, we’ll be stepping into a role that will drastically change the game world. Today, we’re finding out that the game world will have many different choices players will be able to pick through.

The choices available could branch the world into thousands of different ways when it comes down to it. We don’t have the specific number, but this bit of news comes from Techland developer Tymon Smektala. Speaking with Gamerant, the publication asked this lead designer about different variations players could create with the in-game world.

“So we have those combinations from city alignment, then those changes from the story system, and then smaller consequences of side quests. When you look at possible variations of the world, it goes into thousands, probably. But, of course, this is like a statistical number… But it really gives you a lot of those combinations.”

It’s tough to nail down the specific number, but the developer noted that it’s a huge number. There are seven zones, and each has two states. During the campaign, big choices will make big impacts on the states. Although, several smaller side quests feature smaller consequences.

Players might not want to put too much weight into these statements quite yet. We’re still waiting for the game to release, but we’re hopeful the choices are bountiful and will have meaningful consequences for the narrative.

Currently, Dying Light 2: Stay Human is scheduled to release on February 4, 2022. However, when the game does make its way out, you can pick up a copy for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Nintendo Switch platform.

Source