PlayStation Plus Titles for February 2022 Announced

The three titles will be available for the entirety of February.

Today marks the first time in six months that the PlayStation Plus line-up hasn’t been leaked ahead of Sony’s official announcement. February is almost here, and PS Plus members will be able to snag EA Sports UFC 4 (PlayStation 4), Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PlayStation 5), and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PlayStation 4) for free until the end of the month.

EA Sports UFC 4 was originally released in August 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The mixed martial arts title includes 229 unique fighters and a career mode highlighting boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, and jiujitsu. Players can also engage in multiplayer modes. While the game earned positive reviews, its release was marred by an abundance of in-game advertisements which EA would eventually remove.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in November 2020. The original game was released worldwide for PC in 2016 and was the start of Frontier’s second self-published franchise following Elite Dangerous. Players can engage in four distinct modes: Sandbox, Challenge, Career, and Scenario Editor. The coaster-building game managed to gross $2 million within a month of its alpha release.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is a remake of the fourth campaign DLC of Borderlands 2 released in 2013. A standalone game, it was released in November 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The future of PlayStation Plus is looking bright, as details on an Xbox Game Pass competitor service being planned by Sony began emerging last month. PlayStation Now will be combined with the current PS Plus, and three membership tiers will be available. The first tier will look similar to the current PS Plus, while the second will offer a large catalog of games. The third tier will add extended demos, allow players to stream games, and will also include a library of classic PlayStation games.

For those who may have forgotten to download the PS Plus titles for January, Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5, and Persona 5 Strikers are still available for free until February 1.

