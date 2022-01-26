Crusader Kings III Next-Gen Release Confirmed For March 29

Fans of strategy games set within the medieval time period likely already know about the Crusader Kings franchise. It’s been a huge hit with fans, and it was in 2020 that we received the third mainline installment. That, of course, was a game that only launched on the PC platform. But fans could enjoy Crusader Kings III and go through the highs or lows of being a king. Now, we finally have news of just when this game will hit the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

If you haven’t already played through this game previously, it’s a grand strategy game with a heavy focus on characters. You can plot and plan your goals as you watch your dynasty grow. However, this March 29, 2022, players will finally get the game adaptation to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 platforms. In a new video upload from Paradox Interactive, the developers explain how they approached the game for these console platforms.

You have a new control system and UI to adjust for controllers. Developers found that while other mouse-driven games would give players a virtual cursor to control. However, developers wanted to offer a more tactile experience instead. Players can instead rely on the directional pad or analog sticks to navigate the menus. That should hopefully make for a more enjoyable experience. Of course, we’ll have to wait for Crusader Kings III to release on these console platforms to see just how players take up with the control mechanics.

As mentioned earlier, Crusader Kings III has already been released prior to the PC platform. You can enjoy this game right now if you don’t want to wait for the console adaptations to release later this year. You can even check out our Before You Buy coverage of the game in the video embedded below. However, you will want to note that this was our coverage for the game when it was initially released on the PC platform and now our take on the console release.

