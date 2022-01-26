Resident Evil Village Sells 5.7 Million Copies

The future of Resident Evil is certainly safe according to the numbers.

Resident Evil Village has officially sold 5.7 million units according to a recently released financial report from the game’s developers, Capcom. The horror survival game has proved incredibly successful for the company, having been praised by both gamers and critics. Resident Evil Village currently boasts a score of 84 on Metacritic for PS5.

The most recent Resident Evil game is the 8th installment in the main series, being a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Resident Evil Village was highly anticipated by fans before its May 2021 release as it was the first next-gen title in the franchise, creating a lot of excitement for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners.

Capcom’s official website revealed the company’s 3rd quarter report for 2021. The financial document shows “Resident Evil Village topped 5.7 million units; won a total of 4 awards at Golden Joystick Awards 2021, including Ultimate Game of the Year.” The company appears to see the horror game as a major success.

Resident Evil Village isn’t the only big game to appear in the Capcom report. The 2021 title Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is said to have sold 1.4 million copies, with Monster Hunter Rise exceeding 8 million units as of January 18, 2022. The information shows Monster Hunter is being strongly embraced around the world when the franchise previously only saw success in Japan. Fans are currently awaiting the next DLC for Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak later this year.

The recent financial report shows Capcom is doing well. Resident Evil Village continues to be praised, even receiving nominations for Game of the Year at the Game Developers Choice Awards in 2022. Fans shouldn’t worry about the possibility of a future ninth installment to the franchise.

Play resident Evil Village on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

