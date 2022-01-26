Horizon Forbidden West Is The Same Length As The Original Game

As February draws near, Horizon Forbidden West info continues to trickle out. The latest tidbit is that the game will be about the same length as the original game. That’s according to the game’s director, Mathijs de Jonge in an interview with the German website GamePro. That would mean gamers can expect Horizon Forbidden West to be a little over 20 hours for the main story. Full completion of the first game was in the 60-hour range. However, GamePro notes that completing Horizon Forbidden West to 100% will take longer than the original game.

During a State of Play event last year, Jonge described the scope of the game. “The map is a little bit bigger, but in general, we’ve really looked at increasing the density, and adding more content, making sure there’s a lot more to do for the player across the map, and then making that content also engaging by telling little micro-stories.” That should mean more side-quests and other smaller content for players who want to attain 100% completion. That’s good news for players who enjoy Horizon games but don’t want to slog through a bunch of filler content. A common theme in some open-world games of the last few years.

Forbidden West information has been coming out on a nearly daily basis in the run-up to next month’s release. Last week, gamers got to take a look at the story of the game and there was a separate gameplay trailer released yesterday. Fans have also been treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the actors who play everyone’s favorite characters in Horizon Forbidden West. The meet the cast video also gave people a look at how new actors like The Matrix’s Carrie Anne-Moss have found the process of making the game.

Horizon Forbidden West is being released exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

Source (In German)