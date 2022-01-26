Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Demo Is Now Available

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires has received a new demo ahead of the game’s release in western countries next month. The game was released in Japan on December 23 but western audiences have to wait until February 15 to get their hands on the game. The demo will give players a chance to try out the new invasion and defense castle sieges as well as the game’s edit mode that allows players to create their own officers.

The Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires demo features the all-new evolved castle sieges, including both invasion battles and defense. Storm the enemy castle, or fight to defend your fortress in this challenging tutorial. Virtual warlords can play through each siege scenario repeatedly to discover and develop the best strategies to overpower and outthink opponents. In addition, fans will be able to experience the game’s in-depth edit mode, enabling gamers to create their own officers before taking them into battle. The newly created characters can then be transferred from the demo version to the full game as long as you are playing the same platform on both the demo and final product. Koei Tecmo

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is the latest in the long-running Musou series. Empires is a strategy spin-off of the previous mainline games. The strategic elements allow players to add “tactical and strategic war elements” to the traditional gameplay. The game also allows players to create their own dynasties by starting families with their favorite officers. The offspring of those officers will become playable once they grow up and the conquest will continue.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will be released on February 15. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The demo is available now on all of the platforms except PC.

Source