Blizzard Reveals “Unannounced Survival Game”

Game developers Blizzard Entertainment have previously created hit titles such as Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and Diablo. Now, the company has revealed they are currently working on a “brand-new survival game” which will take place in a “whole new universe.” The unannounced survival game will be the developer’s newest IP since 2016’s Overwatch.

The news comes from a post via the Blizzard website where the California-based company said, “Blizzard is embarking on our next quest. We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored.”

The upcoming survival game from Blizzard comes as many of its flagship titles have been delayed due to internal issues. The developer’s highly anticipated Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 will not be seen until at least 2023.

It seems that the survival game’s announcement has come in the form of a job posting as the upcoming title is still in “early stages.” The post goes on to say, “Every story needs a teller. And every world needs builders. What if that could be you? For thirty years, Blizzard has been creating universes for millions of players around the globe. This requires a diverse team of developers willing to lend their voices, to listen, and to be heard. That is our mission.” Blizzard appears to be in need of new talent asking the questions, “Do you like survival games? Do you want to join a collaborative team of experienced developers at the early stage of a new project in a new world…and help write the next chapter in Blizzard’s story?”

It looks like the brand new title from Blizzard will be needing positions from several fields including Art, Design, and Engineering, with the revealed art suggesting the game will include aspects of fantasy. Hopefully, more news is shared on the new project soon, although probably not best to hold your breath.

Source