PS5 Screenshots And Video Now Auto-Upload To The Mobile App

Sony has quietly started the rollout of a new feature that allows PS5 users to auto-upload their videos and screenshots to the PlayStation Mobile App. If activated, the new feature will allow users to have all their video clips and screenshots automatically sent to their phones so they can use them as they see fit. Previously, the only option for getting screenshots and videos off the PS5 was to share them to social media and then download them from that platform. It was convoluted, to say the least.

The new feature is something that has been available to Xbox users for years now. So it’s nice to see Sony catching up. Currently, the option appears to be rolling out in waves. It’s not clear how the waves are being decided but most of the users who have access to the feature are in North America. To find out if you are able to access the new PS5 auto-upload feature simply open the Media Gallery app. From there, if eligible, users will be prompted to enable the new auto-upload feature via a pop-up. If the pop-up isn’t there, the feature likely hasn’t been rolled out in your region.

The pop-up message states “Automatically upload your latest screenshots and video clips, and view them on the PlayStation App.” It also says that the content that is auto-uploaded will be available in the app for 14 days and that video clips are limited to three minutes in length. The auto-upload feature will likely become available in more regions over the next few days. If it isn’t available in your region right now, check back over the rest of the week. If Sony announces an official rollout schedule we will update this post with the info. In the meantime, enjoy the mass of PS5 screenshots and videos that are likely to be hitting the internet as people discover the new feature.

