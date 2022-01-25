Halo Infinite is Now Selling Some Items Individually

Halo Infinite is taking player feedback to heart. Since the game’s initial release in December, the dev team at 343 Industries has been updating and patching the game to address multiple complaints. One of the most immediate issues raised by players related to Infinite‘s cosmetic bundled and their very hefty price tags. In the Season 2 Battle Pass, players will be able to earn Credits much more easily–but until then, people will have no choice but to utilize microtransactions. Some bundles have seen discounts as of late, and now, individual cosmetics are available in the item shop.

Available items include things like the Firefall Legendary Helmet for 700Cr and the Neon End Credits Epic Kill Effect, which disintegrates enemies, for 600Cr. Glancing at the way the item shop works, players will need to buy at least $10 worth of credits to snag these items, as Halo Infinite Cr is only available in certain increments and not per item amount. That is another player complaint, but it’s unclear whether 343 is going to alter it in the future. It’s also important to note that certain individual items are only available for a limited time–the two listed above, for example, will only be in the shop until February 1.

Four unique items are in the shop at the moment, with one rotating daily. The other currently available items are the Perfect Ascension bundle for 800Cr and the Cosmic Goblin Armor Coating bundle for 400Cr.

Halo Infinite is available to play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game’s Head Designer Jerry Hook took to Twitter last week to let fans know that Credits will be earnable in Season 2’s Battle Pass as a part of the game’s progression. Players have had no other way to earn credits–except, of course, to pay in the form of microtransactions. While the game has seen a few bugs and community complaints, Halo Infinite broke the record for Xbox Game Studios on Steam with over 270,000 concurrent players when its multiplayer dropped in November 2021.

