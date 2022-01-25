Life is Strange: Remastered Collection Offers First Official Gameplay Footage

Life is Strange was a new IP published by Square Enix and developed under Dontnod Entertainment. This narrative-driven adventure game puts players into the role of a young female student named Max who travels back to her hometown to attend a prestigious school. It’s here that she rekindles a friendship with her old best friend Chloe while uncovering a supernatural power. Now, fans can replay the game all over again with Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

Again, this franchise blew up as it had a touching emotional story full of choices and puzzle-solving. Likewise, the original release is not that old as it was only released back in 2015. However, Square Enix is putting out a collection which Deck Nine is handling. For those unaware, Deck Nine is the development team that had since taken over Life is Strange from Dontnod Entertainment. Regardless of whether you enjoyed the original game or have never played it, we’ll soon have the remastered collection available in the marketplace.

If you don’t recall, Deck Nine has been working on this remastered collection which improves the visuals in both characters and environments. Even the animations have been tweaked to give players a modern experience. This is coming back with both Life is Strange and its prequel installment, Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Today, Deck Nine has released a new video to highlight the first six minutes of Life is Strange so you can get a better look at how the game looks. You can check out that footage above.

With that said, if you need some reference to how the game previously looked, there is also a new comparison video uploaded below. This offers a visual of the 2015 finalized build of Life is Strange, and the upcoming remastered collection build. Hopefully, that should give you a bit more insight into the work put into this collection. For those of you who want to secure a copy, the game will be available on February 1, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia platforms. Nintendo Switch owners will get a chance to own a copy of this game sometime later this year.

