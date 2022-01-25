Final Fantasy Origin Final Trailer Shows New Locales, Fiends

Final Fantasy Origin might be the strangest entry to the long-running franchise to date when it releases in March. The final trailer for the game is here, and the five-minute video includes a glimpse at new friends, new characters, new classes, and…Frank Sinatra?

Get ready to kill Chaos as you watch the final trailer below:

New fiends making their first appearance are the Kraken and Lich, both also found in the original Final Fantasy title released in 1987. The combat shown in the new trailer shows how brutal the action can get, highlighting the game’s job system which allows players to seamlessly jump from weapon to weapon. New classes featured are the Red Mage, wielding both black and white magic; the Berserker, who uses greatswords and axes to unleash insanely powerful attacks; and the Samurai, a class more adept at MP recovery.

The track heard in the second part of the trailer is Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way,’ which hints at a fair amount of tragedy. Jin Fujiwara, the producer of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, commented on the song’s use in an interview with Polygon. “The story is going to be depicting Jack and how he lived and the choices he made throughout his life. The fact that he is sort of living his life and making the choices that he is confident and he is not going to regret we felt really matched with the lyrics of ‘My Way’ so we wanted to incorporate that song [in the trailer],” he said.

The upcoming game is aimed at both longtime fans of the Final Fantasy series and those new to the franchise. A collaborative effort between Square Enix and Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise offers a more action-oriented experience when compared to other Final Fantasy titles. Final Fantasy Origin is not a remake of the original game, nor is it a sequel–it uses motifs from the original Final Fantasy game to create a new experience entirely. If the game performs well, we’ll likely see similar games in the future.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released on March 18, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. It will be available to preload on the PlayStation 5 starting March 13, while early access will begin on March 15 for those who preordered the game. The title will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on the PC, and those playing on the PlayStation 5 will need to free up a hefty chunk of storage before downloading the game–around 71 GB.

Source