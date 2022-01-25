Star Wars Battlefront III Not Likely Happening Now According To Reports

You likely already heard the news, but EA announced what Respawn Entertainment is working on. The development team that brought out Titanfall, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Apex Legends has three more games in development. All three are based around the Star Wars franchise. So, fans hopeful that EA would be dusting off the Star Wars: Battlefront IP for the third major installment might be in for a letdown.

The press release unveiled that the three projects are in the works at Respawn Entertainment, and that’s all. However, a report from VentureBeat suggests that EA might be clearing their hands from future Star Wars projects as we advance. That means we might not ever get DICE-developed Star Wars: Battlefront III release. According to the reports online, it looks like the major reason for this move is about money. EA no longer has that contract deal to develop Star Wars games exclusively. So, the future titles developed would have a high cost.

Instead, EA is likely going back and focusing on their already established IPs going forward if not developing brand new IPs this generation of gaming. We know that games are coming out for the likes of Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and Dead Space. Likewise, DICE, who have brought out past Star Wars: Battlefront titles, are likely focusing on Battlefield for the foreseeable future. After all, their latest release, Battlefield 2042, has not been well received by fans. There are even reports of the game now dropping off from the top fifty most played Xbox games.

So as DICE focuses on Battlefield and EA begins to really tune into their owned IPs, Respawn Entertainment can attempt to capture fans’ interest with some new thrilling Star Wars games that will compete with other upcoming development projects. One of those is The Massive’s upcoming Star Wars game which we’re still waiting on details for what this game will entail, along with Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Eclipse.

Source