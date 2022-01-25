Dying Light 2 to Add First Story DLC in June

Dying Light 2 is just over one week away from launch, and the team at Techland have revealed plans for the title’s post-launch content through mid-2022. This comes after devs promised players at least five years of support following the game’s release earlier this month.

The Polish studio took to Twitter to reveal this six-month roadmap, with the first free DLC coming in February, only weeks after the title’s initial launch. This first DLC will be a smaller batch of content, including faction-inspired skins, outfits, and weapons, with more in-game parkour challenges coming in March. In April, the game will introduce a series of special events called ‘Mutated Infected,’ and while details regarding this addition are scarce, players should probably expect some exciting new hunting challenges.

Four months after launch, Dying Light 2 will get its first major story DLC. The team has also promised new weapons, enemies, and events in the second half of 2022, though fans will have to wait until the middle of the year to find out more.

See the post-launch roadmap below:

It all starts on release, but it's just the beginning! We're planning to keep enhancing the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least 5 years, and that's a minimum! You sure won't be bored!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/ppJvu2G1sm — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 25, 2022

Last week, it was announced that the Xbox version of Dying Light 2 would demand double the download size when compared to the PlayStation 5 version. Those picking the game up for PlayStation 5 will need 32.5 GB, with PC players needing 60 GB and Xbox players needing a massive 72 GB.

Dying Light 2 will be released on February 4, 2022, with pre-loads starting the day before for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game takes place 20 years after the events of the 2015 title Dying Light and follows a new protagonist named Aiden Caldwell. The title will include over 500 unique items for players to equip, and although the development team initially stated that it would take over 500 hours to complete, they later corrected this, explaining that the main story would take around 20 hours with the side quests taking an additional 80.

Source