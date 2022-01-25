Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Improves N64 Input Lag

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack had a rocky launch in October 2021 with disgruntled players complaining about numerous bugs within the game and the service’s hefty price tag. Since then, Nintendo has been gradually making improvements to the N64 subscription service, as well as adding new games on an almost monthly basis.

N64 game Banjo-Kazooie was added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on January 20 and with it, came update 1.2 to the service. Among other changes, the update reduced the input lag across several N64 games.

YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer published a video just yesterday detailing the significant improvements Nintendo has made to the service’s input lag. In the video, the YouTuber said, “The input lag has had some work. It’s certainly not fixed, but it is better than the original release and it does show me that Nintendo is listening, or at least reading the feedback and trying to address these things.”

Modern Vintage Gamer used the N64 title, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to illustrate the improved input lag. His demonstration shows the game is running between 5-6 to 1-2 frames of lag better. Other games on the subscription service vary. The Youtuber explains, “Again, this is not perfect, and due to the nature of emulation it may never be, [but] it’s clear that Nintendo has reduced lag here and overall the game does feel much better to play so this is quite a good result.”

In another improvement to Ocarina of Time, fans have noticed the atmosphere has been enhanced. When the game was originally added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion, there were issues with unreflective water and missing fog. However, gamers familiar with the original release have noticed the water now has a reflective surface, but the iconic fog in Ocarina of Time is still missing throughout the game. Many objects in the distance appear much clearer than they should.

To see Modern Vintage Gamer’s full video, check it out at the source below.

