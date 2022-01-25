The Smugglers By G-DEVS First Trailer Revealed

On January 24, G-DEVS released their first trailer for their upcoming game, The Smugglers. The trailer is extremely cinematic giving players a glimpse of the art style and features in the game. With a large arsenal of 150 powerful weapons to choose from, 100 unique vehicles, and maps from various historical periods, the game looks like it is going to be a promising game.

The game features two teams who compete against each other on a single map. Each team has different victory conditions which are completely opposite. Players can play as a team of smugglers or law enforcement officers.

In this game, you will either smuggle goods or protect the law. The objective of the game is to assemble a team and take on the role of a cunning smuggler or an honest law enforcement officer once per turn. You will compete against an opposing team on one of many boards. With each team having different victory conditions that are completely opposite, you quickly identify with your new role. With every playthrough beginning with smugglers landing in a cargo drop zone, the law guards are tasked with melting down and stopping The Smugglers from making their final escape.

With no information given about the release date except that it will be launching in 2022, players can now add the game to their wishlist. You can click here to go to the games steam page.



SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 (64-bit) or newer

Processor: Intel Core i3 3,20GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 955 3,2 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 770 / Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 30 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 MB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

